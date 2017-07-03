From Florida's Panhandle to Key West: The craft-distillery trail
If not for the small sign and festively attired crowd out front, I'd worry that I've goofed up the address and wound up at a welding shop or plumbing supply depot. We're welcomed inside by an amiable guy with a salt-andpepper beard who introduces himself as Troy Roberts, Drum Circle Distilling's founder and head distiller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal Burners
|1 hr
|Butch
|6
|Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High
|Sat
|REMAX Racism
|7
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Sat
|trail of tears
|6
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Sat
|op greylord
|2
|Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14)
|Sat
|op greylord
|31
|work from home
|Jun 30
|Mchas999
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|Rabbittman
|27
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC