Cocaine-trafficking arrest results from seat-belt traffic stop

A man stopped by sheriff's deputies for not wearing a seat belt was arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking and marijuana possession with intent to sell, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Joseph D. Balcom, 69, was leaving the Sarasota Pavilion and driving west on Stickney Point Road around 7 p.m. July 3 when a deputy noticed he had no seat belt over his shoulder, and stopped the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.