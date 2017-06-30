Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Washington

Watching the stars of Circus Sarasota perform under its wonderfully familiar Big Top on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.-and experiencing the roar of delight and appreciation from thousands of circus-goers from around the world-is a moment of civic pride hard to put into words. We're just back from Washington, where we took in the 50th anniversary Smithsonian Folklife Festival, which turned to Sarasota's very own Circus Arts Conservatory to help carry out this year's "Circus Arts" theme.

