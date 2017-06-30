Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Wash...

Circus Arts Conservatory Goes to Washington

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

Watching the stars of Circus Sarasota perform under its wonderfully familiar Big Top on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.-and experiencing the roar of delight and appreciation from thousands of circus-goers from around the world-is a moment of civic pride hard to put into words. We're just back from Washington, where we took in the 50th anniversary Smithsonian Folklife Festival, which turned to Sarasota's very own Circus Arts Conservatory to help carry out this year's "Circus Arts" theme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners Mon Butch 6
News Man arrested for trespassing at Riverview High Jul 1 REMAX Racism 7
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Jul 1 trail of tears 6
News Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew... Jul 1 op greylord 2
Corrupt Sarasota Judges Trick land innocent wom... (Apr '14) Jul 1 op greylord 31
work from home Jun 30 Mchas999 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Jun 29 Rabbittman 27
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sarasota County was issued at July 05 at 9:49AM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,976 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC