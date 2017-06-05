Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm Apartments
There are 1 comment on the Hospitality Net story from 16 hrs ago, titled Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm Apartments.
Advanced mobile key solution to provide state-of-the-art convenience for the residents of a luxury Florida Apartment Community Zaplox AB , a market innovator of advanced mobile key services, has signed an agreement with One Palm Apartments , a luxury residential apartment community in Sarasota, Florida. Under the agreement, Zaplox will provide One Palm with a comprehensive solution in the form of a mobile app and administrative portal.
#1 5 hrs ago
tried this once... did not work well. a nightmare.
