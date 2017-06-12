Your Top 5 Things to Do: June 8-14

Expect lots of hair-raising fun when Sarasota's own circus superstar, Bello Nock-the comic daredevil with the mile-high hair-takes over the Ringling Museum's Historic Asolo Theater for hour-long shows of IncrediBello! Twice daily through July 29; family-friendly ticket prices. The Ringling Museum scored big when it got the rights to exhibit Chinese artist and social activist Ai Weiwei's monumental bronze Zodiac Heads for the coming year.

