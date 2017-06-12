Your Guide to Father's Day Brunch
Still stumped on what to do for Father's Day? Since no one can resist a delicious and fun brunch, we've rounded up all the best local spots for this Sunday, some with special deals for dad. Consider this your inside guide to the best Father's Day yet.
