Weather 9 mins ago 3:53 p.m.Flood Advisory

FLC115-102115- /O.NEW.KTBW.FA.Y.0009.170610T1948Z-170610T2115Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Sarasota FL- 348 PM EDT SAT JUN 10 2017 The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Northwestern Sarasota County in west central Florida... * Until 515 PM EDT * At 344 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain due to thunderstorms. The prolonged heavy rainfall will cause urban flooding in the advisory area.

