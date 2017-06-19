Watch this machete-wielding homeowner refusing to be a robbery victim
In the early morning of June 15, Leandro Mojena-Peralta and another man were casually sitting outside at a table when suddenly three masked men stormed his home in Sarasota, Fla., according to the Herald-Tribune. The men, wearing makeshift masks and baggy clothes, were armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|12 hr
|becht
|3
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|12 hr
|jon pollard becht
|74
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|12 hr
|abigail klein
|22
|"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06)
|13 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|57
|Crook (Jun '14)
|Mon
|dot
|7
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Jun 14
|tx payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC