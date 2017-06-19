Watch this machete-wielding homeowner...

Watch this machete-wielding homeowner refusing to be a robbery victim

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In the early morning of June 15, Leandro Mojena-Peralta and another man were casually sitting outside at a table when suddenly three masked men stormed his home in Sarasota, Fla., according to the Herald-Tribune. The men, wearing makeshift masks and baggy clothes, were armed with a shotgun, machete and crowbar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... 12 hr becht 3
Match.com Scams (May '13) 12 hr jon pollard becht 74
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) 12 hr abigail klein 22
"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06) 13 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) 14 hr USS LIBERTY 57
Crook (Jun '14) Mon dot 7
News Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie... Jun 14 tx payer 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Sarasota County was issued at June 21 at 3:58AM EDT

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC