Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Siesta Key Beach during July 4th
SARASOTA, FL - Volunteers are needed to help hand out trash bags to visitors and guests during the Fourth of July weekend. The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce is working to help keep the trash off the Beach and in the water by passing out trash bags on Siesta Key beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 10
|gordy
|2
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 9
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
|Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t...
|Jun 4
|wrong
|1
|Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15)
|Jun 3
|USS LIBERTY
|82
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC