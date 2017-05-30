Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into their own hands
SARASOTA, FL - Suncoast residents are taking matters into their own hands after 48 tons of trash were left on Sarasota County beaches this Memorial Day weekend. With two of the busiest weekends of the year yet to come, volunteers are planning ahead to try to keep our beaches beautiful, despite the influx of visitors.
