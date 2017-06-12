Video: Sarasota homeowner fights off ...

Video: Sarasota homeowner fights off armed burglars with machete

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspects in a robbery attempt that occurred early Thursday morning in Sarasota. Just after 4:45 a.m., the Public Safety Communications Center received a report of a suspicious person armed with a rifle at a home in the 2100 block of Dodge Avenue.

