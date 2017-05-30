Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts...

Van Wezel Named No. 1 Performing Arts Hall

Read more: Sarasota Magazine

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has been ranked as the No. 1 Performing Arts Hall in North America in the 2000-seat category of "top spots" in Venues Today magazine.

