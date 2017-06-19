Town Hall Honors Saugatuck Rowers
In a ceremony today on the steps of Town Hall, First Selectman Jim Marpe presented commendations to the rowers and coaches of the Saugatuck Rowing Club Girls Varsity 8+ who recently won the 2017 USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida. Six of the nine-member crew were present.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|10 hr
|UNHAPPY
|24
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Wed
|ex pow
|4
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Tue
|jon pollard becht
|74
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Tue
|abigail klein
|22
|"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06)
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Tue
|USS LIBERTY
|57
|Crook (Jun '14)
|Jun 19
|dot
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC