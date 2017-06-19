Town Hall Honors Saugatuck Rowers

Town Hall Honors Saugatuck Rowers

In a ceremony today on the steps of Town Hall, First Selectman Jim Marpe presented commendations to the rowers and coaches of the Saugatuck Rowing Club Girls Varsity 8+ who recently won the 2017 USRowing Youth National Championships in Sarasota, Florida. Six of the nine-member crew were present.

