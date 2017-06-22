Thieves rob bar, nobody cares
You know you're at a hopping bar when a couple of armed gunmen rob the place and nobody really notices. Two alleged robbers stormed into the Memories Lounge in Sarasota, Florida early Sunday morning and made off with cash and booze - all while several patrons remained seated at the bar, sipping their cocktails and chatting away.
