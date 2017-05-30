The Woman's Exchange: Grants, and Goo...

The Woman's Exchange: Grants, and Good News

The Woman's Exchange of Sarasota celebrated two events the evening of June 1: the awarding of $250,000 to 18 arts and cultural organizations and 24 students pursuing a higher education in the arts-and the acquisition of the Short Stop Market next door, which will mean expansion of the Exchange's consignment operation. It's good news all around for the Exchange, its clientele and the recipients of the grants the Exchange provides.

