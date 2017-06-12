The daughter of Music Icon Ray Charles; Sheila Raye Charles succumbs to breast cancer
I know some of you out there are thinking, 'Oh, she's Ray Charles's daughter; what could she have possibly been through?' It is only by the grace of God that I'm not sitting in that chair right now." SARASOTA, FLORIDA, MANATEE, June 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vocalist, Songwriter, and National Recording Academy Member, Sheila Raye Charles ; the daughter of the music icon, the legendary Ray Charles and Sandra Jean Betts has passed away after a gallant battle with breast cancer.
