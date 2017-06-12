Terrifying Accident Ends Well After Daring Rescue
A 911 call Sunday, June 11, sent the High Angle Rescue Team from the Sarasota County Fire Department racing to Vue Sarasota Bay, a luxury condominium under construction on Bayfront Drive. A Sarasota construction worker survived a harrowing incident 15 floors up on the outside of a building when a line holding a scaffold he and another worker were standing on snapped.
