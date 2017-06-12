Terrifying Accident Ends Well After D...

Terrifying Accident Ends Well After Daring Rescue

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

A 911 call Sunday, June 11, sent the High Angle Rescue Team from the Sarasota County Fire Department racing to Vue Sarasota Bay, a luxury condominium under construction on Bayfront Drive. A Sarasota construction worker survived a harrowing incident 15 floors up on the outside of a building when a line holding a scaffold he and another worker were standing on snapped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Sat gordy 2
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 9 EHCalifornia 73
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 6 AIPAC pink slime 56
News Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A... Jun 5 tba 1
single Jun 5 touche 2
News Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t... Jun 4 wrong 1
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Jun 3 USS LIBERTY 82
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC