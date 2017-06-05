Tampa man travels to have sex with gi...

Tampa man travels to have sex with girl he knew was 12-years-old in Sarasota

SARASOTA, FL - A Tampa man traveled to Sarasota to meet with, who he thought was a 12-year-old girl, to have sex. Marcus Wilcox, 27, initiated a conversation with the "girl" through an online social media site on May 31. The "girl" was an undercover agent.

