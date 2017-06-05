Stevens Wins on Lake Okeechobee

Stevens Wins on Lake Okeechobee

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: American Bass Anglers

Kail Stevens of Boyton Beach, Fl won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Florida South tournament, held June 3rd on Lake Okeechobee. Running out of Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, FL Stevens caught five bass weighing 26.17 pounds, including a big bass that topped the scales at 8.89-pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A... 19 hr tba 1
single 20 hr touche 2
News Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t... Sun wrong 1
Bill Warner Private investigator (May '15) Jun 3 USS LIBERTY 82
Coal Burners Jun 2 dig it 5
dirty beachs Jun 2 tax spending 1
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Jun 1 16 year war 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,652 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC