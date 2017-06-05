Stevens Wins on Lake Okeechobee

Kail Stevens of Boyton Beach, Fl won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Florida South tournament, held June 3rd on Lake Okeechobee. Running out of Scott Driver Park in Okeechobee, FL Stevens caught five bass weighing 26.17 pounds, including a big bass that topped the scales at 8.89-pounds.

