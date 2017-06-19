Siesta crash highlights street safety...

Siesta crash highlights street safety concerns

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: YourObserver

On June 15, one day after a three-car collision on north Siesta Key left one dead and three in the hospital with critical injuries, Mark Cassis reached out to City Manager Tom Barwin with a plea for help. Cassis lives at the corner of Higel Avenue and Ogden Street, close to where the collision occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) 20 hr UNHAPPY 24
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Wed ex pow 4
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 20 jon pollard becht 74
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) Jun 20 abigail klein 22
"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06) Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 57
Crook (Jun '14) Jun 19 dot 7
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,061 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC