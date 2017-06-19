Sears at Westfield Shopping Center in Sarasota is closing
SARASOTA, FL - Sears, one of the country's biggest retailers, is closing additional locations, and one of them is in Sarasota. The Sears department store at the Westfield Shopping Center in Sarasota, located at 8201 S Tamiami Trail, is closing its doors for good.
