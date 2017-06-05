School Bus Driver, Aide Honored for Actions After Crash
Driver Dan Dunn and attendant Chris Dunn , who are husband and wife, were praised at a school board meeting and given an award for getting all 12 special-needs students off a bus safely after a crash. SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla.
