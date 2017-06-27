Sarasota Ski-A-Rees are going to Nationals after winning weekend tournament
SARASOTA, FL - The Sarasota Ski-A-Rees will be competing at Nationals after they just won the Southern Regional Show Ski Tournament for the second year in a row. The tournament was in Tampa over the weekend.
