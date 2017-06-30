Sarasota sheriff's office locates con...

Sarasota sheriff's office locates convicted felon hiding in attic with rifle

SARASOTA CO., FL - A convicted felon is off the streets in Sarasota County after the sheriff's office Fugitive Apprehension Unit located him Wednesday. Vasquez was convicted of trafficking in cocaine in 1996 and served 3 years and 10 months in prison.

