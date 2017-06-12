Sarasota Memorial Debuts New Back Pain Procedure
A new treatment at Sarasota Memorial Hospital may help with lower back pain caused by spinal stenosis. Many people over 50 suffer from the condition, in which the spinal canal narrows, with spaces between vertebrae getting smaller, resulting in pinched nerves that can radiate pain to the legs, arms and torso as well.
