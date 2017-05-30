Sarasota man seriously injured after crash in Manatee Co. overnight

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. Friday in the area of 15th St E and 57th Ave Dr E in Manatee County. Victor Martinez Vargas was driving a vehicle southbound on 15th St E, approaching the intersection with 57th Ave Dr E. A second vehicle was travelling in the same direction directly in front of Vargas and proceeded to stop at the intersection.

