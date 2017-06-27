Sarasota man arrested in two hit-and-run crashes
A man troopers say fled from two traffic crashes earlier this month has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses. According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, 47-year-old Jorge A. Martinez of Sarasota was charged with: two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving while insurance suspended, careless driving, failure to immediately report a traffic crash and failure to provide proof of insurance.
