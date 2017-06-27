Sarasota Friends Adopt a Tanzanian Ch...

Sarasota Friends Adopt a Tanzanian Children's Home

And sometimes it takes a village-or at least a group-8,000 miles away, like the half-dozen-plus Sarasotans who have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help homeless children in Moshi, a small African village in the foothills of Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro. The catalysts were Tom and Beverly Porter, seasonal Longboat Key residents who own Porter Family Vineyards in Napa, California.

