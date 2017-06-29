Sarasota County: Pick up your trash o...

Sarasota County: Pick up your trash on beaches

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Heading into the Independence Day holiday weekend, officials want beach goers to remember a viral video taken 24 hours after Memorial day, before throwing their trash anywhere but the trash can. Kendrick Rowland had never been to Siesta Beach before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
work from home 4 hr Mchas999 2
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Thu Rabbittman 27
Looking for a one bedroom condo for 2 months wi... Wed Yidfellas v USA 3
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Wed lavon affair 5
News Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew... Wed madoff sindrome 1
let em die Jun 26 big fan 1
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 24 ZIOTARDS ABOUND 75
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC