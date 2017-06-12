Sarasota Co. School District's commun...

Sarasota Co. School District's communications director retiring

18 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Sarasota County School District's Communications and Community Relations Department, is retiring June 30. In his place, the district will hire a public relations firm to handle communications in the future. The district has contracted Three Six Oh Public Relations, a boutique Sarasota-based public relations firm, to expand and oversee the district's communications efforts and develop a strategic communications plan.

