Sarasota Co. School District's communications director retiring
Sarasota County School District's Communications and Community Relations Department, is retiring June 30. In his place, the district will hire a public relations firm to handle communications in the future. The district has contracted Three Six Oh Public Relations, a boutique Sarasota-based public relations firm, to expand and oversee the district's communications efforts and develop a strategic communications plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Wed
|tx payer
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 10
|gordy
|2
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 9
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
|Volunteers taking Siesta Key trash issue into t...
|Jun 4
|wrong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC