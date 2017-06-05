Sarasota City Commissioners cancel call to artist project following controversy over ethics
SARASOTA, Fla. - It's the $100,000 art project that was supposed add life to the parking garage on State Street in downtown Sarasota, instead a lot of negativity is now surrounding the project when it was found out the project was awarded to Mark Krucke, the son-in-law of Sarasota's Parking Director Mark Lyons.
