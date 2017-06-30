Sarasota City Commission to consider banning medical marijuana dispensaries
SARASOTA, Fla.-- Debbie Ezelle's 14-year-old daughter Alexis is non-verbal and suffers from seizures, a metabolic disorder and autism. For years, she relied on several prescription medications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|work from home
|19 hr
|Mchas999
|2
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Rabbittman
|27
|Looking for a one bedroom condo for 2 months wi...
|Jun 28
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 28
|lavon affair
|5
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Jun 28
|madoff sindrome
|1
|let em die
|Jun 26
|big fan
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 24
|ZIOTARDS ABOUND
|75
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC