Rick Scott eyes Patronis as CFO, but ...

Rick Scott eyes Patronis as CFO, but it may not help him in Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Gov. Rick Scott's expected pick of Jimmy Patronis as the state's next Chief Financial Officer would be a solid addition to the Republican Party ticket but may not do much to smooth some rough waters developing in the Panhandle over schools, area Republicans said this week. Patronis, a Panama City restaurateur and former state legislator who was named by Scott to the Public Service Commission, is the leading candidate to replace outgoing CFO Jeff Atwater, sources close to the governor told the Times/Herald last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Thu UNHAPPY 24
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Wed ex pow 4
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 20 jon pollard becht 74
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) Jun 20 abigail klein 22
"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06) Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
News Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12) Jun 20 USS LIBERTY 57
Crook (Jun '14) Jun 19 dot 7
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC