Registered sex offender now lives in Sarasota after 5 years in prison
SARASOTA CO., FL - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported a registered Sexual Offender living in Sarasota who was just released from prison. 58-year-old Robert Blackburn was convicted of Use of a Computer to Solicit or Lure a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct and Traveling to Meet a Minor to Commit an Unlawful Sexual Offense in Sarasota County in 2013.
