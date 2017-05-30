Protestors speak out against proposed...

Protestors speak out against proposed recycling facility near Celery Fields

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, Fla. - More than a hundred protestors were having their voices heard loud and clear prior to a meeting where Sarasota County's Planning Commissioners have a big decision on their hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Coal Burners 6 hr dig it 5
dirty beachs 6 hr tax spending 1
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Thu 16 year war 1
trump Wed dog 1
Sarasota 1980's-1990's (Oct '09) May 29 Lorisironbutterfl... 59
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) May 24 Thane Rassmusun 21
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) May 23 LAVON AFFAIR 16
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,464,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC