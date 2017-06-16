Plants to feed this, other worlds

Plants to feed this, other worlds

NASA astronaut Steve Swanson harvests red romaine lettuce on the space station, the first fresh produce grown and eaten in space. The Veggie project, which is ongoing, uses Florikan's controlled-release fertilizer to nourish the growing plants.

