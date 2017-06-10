Passenger in SUV shot multiple times at another car in Sarasota
SARASOTA, FL - The Sarasota Police Department reported a shooting incident where the passenger in an SUV shot multiple times. On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., at 31st Street and Goodrich Avenue, the passenger in the SUV shot at a silver sedan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|let em die
|6 hr
|big fan
|1
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Jun 24
|trust no israeli
|26
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 24
|ZIOTARDS ABOUND
|75
|Parking Meter Debate Revving Up Again in Sarasota
|Jun 24
|elbaums treason
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 21
|ex pow
|4
|Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11)
|Jun 20
|abigail klein
|22
|"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06)
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC