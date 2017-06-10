Passenger in SUV shot multiple times ...

Passenger in SUV shot multiple times at another car in Sarasota

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

SARASOTA, FL - The Sarasota Police Department reported a shooting incident where the passenger in an SUV shot multiple times. On Sunday around 5:30 p.m., at 31st Street and Goodrich Avenue, the passenger in the SUV shot at a silver sedan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
let em die 6 hr big fan 1
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Jun 24 trust no israeli 26
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 24 ZIOTARDS ABOUND 75
News Parking Meter Debate Revving Up Again in Sarasota Jun 24 elbaums treason 1
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... Jun 21 ex pow 4
Quality of life in / around Sarasota (Mar '11) Jun 20 abigail klein 22
"All-America County" is Sarasota County (Jun '06) Jun 20 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,013 • Total comments across all topics: 282,049,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC