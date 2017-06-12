Parking Meter Debate Revving Up Again...

Parking Meter Debate Revving Up Again in Sarasota

11 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Parking director Mark Lyons has told commissioners that unless a new revenue source materializes, taxpayers will have to make up for an expected $300 thousand budget shortfall next fiscal year and even more the year after that. The answer, says Lyons, is for the city to finally bite the bullet and install nearly 500 parking meters in the heart of downtown along Main Street, Palm Avenue, and part of Ringling Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

