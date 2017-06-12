Osprey Point Drive home sells for $1,...

Osprey Point Drive home sells for $1,975,000

A home in The Oaks tops all transactions in this week's real estate. Mario Morghesi and Thomas Purbs Jr., of Osprey, sold their home at 123 Osprey Point Drive to SNOWBRRD LLC for $1,975,000.

