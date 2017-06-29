Orange Blossom Tower condo sells for $1.55 million
A condominium in Orange Blossom Tower tops all transactions in this week's real estate. William and Rebecca Tompkins, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 7 condominium at 1330 Main St. to AMI Assets LLC for $1.55 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Rabbittman
|27
|work from home
|Thu
|Mchas999
|1
|Looking for a one bedroom condo for 2 months wi...
|Wed
|Yidfellas v USA
|3
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Wed
|lavon affair
|5
|Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew...
|Wed
|madoff sindrome
|1
|let em die
|Jun 26
|big fan
|1
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 24
|ZIOTARDS ABOUND
|75
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC