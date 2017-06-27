Only in Sarasota: Lido Beach Pool and Pavilion
At the heart of Lido Key sits the Lido Beach Pool and Pavilion, open to the public and boasting a 25-meter lap pool with five lanes for swimming. Daily entry fee is just $4, $2 for seniors and kids.
