Only in Sarasota: Lido Beach Pool and...

Only in Sarasota: Lido Beach Pool and Pavilion

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Sarasota Magazine

At the heart of Lido Key sits the Lido Beach Pool and Pavilion, open to the public and boasting a 25-meter lap pool with five lanes for swimming. Daily entry fee is just $4, $2 for seniors and kids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sarasota Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sarasota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a one bedroom condo for 2 months wi... 25 min Yidfellas v USA 3
gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ... 30 min lavon affair 5
News Subcontractor for Lowe's admits to stealing jew... 34 min madoff sindrome 1
let em die Mon big fan 1
Review: Five Star Brick Pavers (Aug '13) Jun 24 trust no israeli 26
Match.com Scams (May '13) Jun 24 ZIOTARDS ABOUND 75
News Parking Meter Debate Revving Up Again in Sarasota Jun 24 elbaums treason 1
See all Sarasota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sarasota Forum Now

Sarasota Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sarasota Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Sarasota, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC