One killed, two injured in vehicle crash

A Florida Highway Patrol report states a 2004 Suzuki driven by 20-year-old Jessie Caudill, of Sarasota, was heading eastbound on State Road 70, approaching 56th Court East, at a speed faster than the posted speed limit, when a westbound 2008 Infinity driven by 21-year-old Chris Marcelin, of Bradenton, attempted to make a u-turn and pulled into Caudill's path. Marcelin suffered minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.