Old Compass Road home sells for $1,675,000.

16 hrs ago Read more: YourObserver

A home in Emerald Harbor tops all transactions in this week's real estate. James and Lou Ann Ranck, trustees, of Mount Pleasant, Mich., sold the home at 761 Old Compass Road to Brian and Cathy Maddox, of Longboat Key, for $1,675,000.

