Music review: Music Festival Weekend Two
Last Friday's concert of the Sarasota Music Festival was dedicated to the memory of June LeBell, broadcaster, host of SILL's Music Mondays, classical music reviewer for the Observer Group, and - my wife. Brief but moving opening remarks were made by Robert Levin, former artistic director, who was returning for his 38th year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crook (Jun '14)
|7 hr
|dot
|7
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Jun 14
|tx payer
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 10
|gordy
|2
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 9
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC