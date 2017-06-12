Missing Child Alert: 9-year-old Bradenton boy
Caleb N. Steele was last seen at home in the 3800 block of Fifth St. E. about 7 p.m. Saturday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said. Caleb is 4-foot-11, weighs 95 pounds, has short, black hair and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crook (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|dot
|7
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Jun 14
|tx payer
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 10
|gordy
|2
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 9
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC