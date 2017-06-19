Michigan State RB target Nolan Edmond...

Michigan State RB target Nolan Edmonds decommits from Minnesota

In a span of roughly 12 hours, Minnesota added a running back to its 2018 class and then lost one. Nolan Edmonds, a 2018 three-star running back from Alpharetta High School in Atlanta, decommitted from Minnesota on Friday morning.

