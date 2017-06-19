Longboat commissioners give OK to 'pursue' Sarasota's Harmer for manager job
Longboat Key town commissioners on Monday gave their outgoing town manager permission to "pursue" Tom Harmer, the Sarasota County Administrator, as a candidate for the job. Dave Bullock, Longboat Key's manager since 2011, announced this year his planned retirement in early 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourObserver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sarasota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crook (Jun '14)
|19 hr
|dot
|7
|Volunteers wanted to hand out trash bags on Sie...
|Jun 14
|tx payer
|1
|gen Mike Flynn... only successful US military ...
|Jun 10
|gordy
|2
|Match.com Scams (May '13)
|Jun 9
|EHCalifornia
|73
|Drug Bust Includes Days Inn General Manager Arrest (Apr '12)
|Jun 6
|AIPAC pink slime
|56
|Zaplox Signs Agreement with US-based One Palm A...
|Jun 5
|tba
|1
|single
|Jun 5
|touche
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sarasota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC