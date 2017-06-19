Live Cam: A rare visit from our popular Sarasota Osprey
SARASOTA, FL - The popular and most viewed Osprey on the Suncoast are making a rare visit to their nest. Last spring the couple, named Sara and Sota by our viewers, did not have eggs.
