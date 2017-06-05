Lightning hits two structures in Sara...

Lightning hits two structures in Sarasota & Manatee counties

5 hrs ago

HOLMES BEACH, FL - Reports of a structure fire as a result of a lightning strike are surfacing as strong thunderstorms continue moving through Sarasota and Manatee counties. Just before 10:30 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Harrington House Bed and Breakfast, located at 5626 Gulf Drive to a report of a structure fire caused by a lightning strike.

