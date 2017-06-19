Lido residents worry about dunes, veg...

Lido residents worry about dunes, vegetation for July 4th weekend

As the Lido Beach shoreline continues to recede, some residents worry that more damage could be done during the upcoming Sarasota Power Boat Grand Prix. There are expected to be more than sixty boats participating in this years races.

